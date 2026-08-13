As one of the largest fashion retailers in Brazil, Riachuelo aims to create a better shopping experience for customers on the brand’s digital platforms, including its website, e-commerce sites, and apps. Always attentive to changing market needs and consumer behaviors, Riachuelo has introduced solutions to improve customer service, bringing digital payment capabilities to its retail business. The company has also offered credit card services for 12 years, which has resulted in a database of more than 30 million customers.

Rodrigo Godoi, head of cybersecurity at Riachuelo, knows how important digital security is. “It is absolutely essential that we offer quality and, above all, security in our digital services, even more so when we unify two such significant market fronts as the retail and financial sectors with a digital bank,” says Godoi. “Our security strategy is based on protecting data to ensure the trust of our customers while providing a better shopping experience on a single platform.”

With a background in the high-risk world of banking cybersecurity, Godoi brings a valuable perspective, as cyberthreats and attacks are often greater in financial services than in other industries. He also understands the unique circumstances retail companies face.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, banks are very different from retail, but we understand the urgency of protection when it comes to employee and customer data, and the need for a strong firewall defense and robust protection at all levels,” he says.

One of Godoi’s main concerns was distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which can cripple a network. “A successful attack can cost a bank millions of dollars and erode consumer confidence,” Godoi says. “I felt certain that Akamai, with their proven reliability and excellent reputation in the financial industry, was the best solution for firewall protection of our internet-facing systems.”