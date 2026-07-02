- Continuous and automated: Akamai API Security Active Testing provides continuous, automated penetration testing by simulating real attack paths against your APIs.
- Bridges security gaps: The solution fills the crucial space between automated scanners and manual penetration testing. It finds vulnerabilities that scanners often miss, such as authorization gaps, broken object access, and business logic flaws.
- Validates real exploitability: Rather than relying on static code analysis that produces false-positive noise, Active Testing sends real traffic under simulated conditions to confirm if an issue is actually exploitable.
- Flexible integration: Teams can run these security tests on demand or on a set schedule, or integrate them directly into CI/CD workflows during development and pre-production.
- AI-era ready: Through MCP, Active Testing integrates with agents and AI coding assistants, allowing developers to quickly analyze evidence and receive suggested code fixes.
- Actionable evidence: Developers receive clear proof of vulnerabilities, including affected endpoints, which test triggered the issue, and context needed to reproduce and fix it.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
While traditional scanners are helpful for fuzzing, crawling, and input validation, they frequently miss complex API risks. Active Testing is specifically built to test API-specific paths like workflow abuse, multistep interactions, and weak authorization that traditional scanners often overlook.
No, Active Testing is not a replacement for manual penetration testing. Instead, it extends the value of pentesting by providing continuous and repeatable API testing that scales with every release, filling the coverage gap between periodic manual engagements.
Active Testing prioritizes issues based on runtime-tested evidence rather than theoretical findings. It gives developers actionable proof by showing exactly which endpoint is affected, what triggered the issue, why it matters, and how to reproduce it.
Tests can be executed in lower environments, pre-production, and controlled production scenarios. Teams have the flexibility to run them on demand, on a schedule, or automatically through CI/CD workflows.
Active Testing is a core part of Akamai API Security, connecting API discovery, posture, testing, and remediation. When used alongside Akamai API Security inventory, teams can easily prioritize which APIs need to be tested first and identify critical issues to fix before release.