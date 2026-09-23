AI Training vs. AI Inference

[00:00–00:07] Role of training and inference: Explanation that training creates AI models while inference generates actual business value

[00:07–00:20] Training vs. inference workflows: Contrast between training (building models from static data) and inference (running models on live dynamic traffic)

[00:20–00:27] Infrastructure mindset for inference: Discussion on how the live, continuous nature of inference demands a distinct infrastructure strategy

[00:27–00:43] Centralized vs. distributed infrastructure: Comparison between centralized GPU clusters for training and highly distributed, latency-sensitive compute for inference

[00:43–00:59] Optimal workload execution: Explanation of running the right workload in the right place across core, regional, and edge locations