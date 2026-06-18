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Ponith Attili

Senior Software Engineer at CheckRed

Ponith Attili is a Senior Software Engineer at CheckRed, specializing in DNS security, cloud security, and large-scale distributed systems. He is passionate about building secure, scalable, and high-performance platforms that strengthen the reliability and visibility of DNS, cloud, and SaaS infrastructure. He enjoys exploring new technologies and innovative approaches, focusing on transforming complex requirements into clean, intuitive solutions. With a strong enthusiasm for DNS and cloud security, he continuously seeks to improve the resilience and trust of modern systems.

Posts by Ponith Attili

DNS Is Your Most Critical — and Most Misconfigured — Security Control

June 18, 2026Ponith Attili

DNS has evolved from a basic networking utility into a critical security control layer. Learn about the DNS misconfigurations that today’s attackers actively exploit.

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