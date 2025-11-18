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Yonatan Gilvarg

Posts by Yonatan Gilvarg

What We Do in the Shadow (AI): New Malware Strain Vamps Up

November 18, 2025Yonatan Gilvarg

Akamai researchers discovered malware that hides its C2 traffic inside what looks like an LLM API. Exploitation could lead to control and data exfiltration.

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How to Secure Enterprise Networks by Identifying Malicious IP Addresses

September 30, 2025Yonatan Gilvarg and Ido Sakazi

Learn how to detect anomalies through a machine learning methodology created by Akamai Hunt.

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Off Your Docker: Exposed APIs Are Targeted in New Malware Strain

September 08, 2025Yonatan Gilvarg

Read about Akamai Hunt’s discovery of the latest malware strain that targets exposed Docker APIs. Get the technical details and mitigation strategies.

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Honey, I Lost My Credentials! Finding Plaintext Credentials on the Internet

March 28, 2024Yonatan Gilvarg

Sometimes the best findings are the accidental ones. See how Akamai Hunt found a customer’s plaintext credentials exposed on the internet.

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