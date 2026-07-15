A New Definition of Hyperscale

What is forcing this shift is the move from chat to agents, and it's worth being specific about why they're so different.

A chat LLM is a request–response system with a patient human on one end. Someone types a question, waits a second or two, and reads the answer. The traffic pattern is bounded by human attention spans, and a second of latency is basically invisible. You can serve that workload from a handful of big cloud regions, and nobody complains.

Agents don’t work that way. An agent completing a task might make dozens or hundreds of inference calls: planning a step, calling a tool, checking the result, deciding what to do next, and sometimes handing off the task to another agent that repeats the whole loop. No human is sitting between those calls to absorb the latency; it compounds instead. If each hop costs you 200 milliseconds of round-trip time to a distant region, a 20-step workflow just spent 4 seconds doing nothing, and that workflow is running millions of times a day.

The scale of what’s coming makes this hard to ignore. IDC projects that actively deployed AI agents will exceed 1 billion worldwide by 2029, roughly 40 times the number in 2025. IDC also expects those agents to execute more than 217 billion actions per day and consume 3.7 teratokens daily (that’s 3,700,000,000,000 tokens and calls) to feed an inferencing load that’s still expanding.

There is no version of that future where every one of those calls travels back to a few mega-regions. The latency creates a performance bottleneck, and the economics are worse than the latency.

Data egress and long-haul transit costs that are a rounding error for chat traffic become a real line item at 217 billion actions a day. And a lot of what agents will touch, such as point-of-sale systems, plant floors, and patient records, involves data that either can’t leave the country or shouldn’t leave the building. This is a future that centralized hyperscale architecture wasn’t designed to serve.