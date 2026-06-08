Your Origin Server Might Be Your Most Expensive Decision

When your edge sends a decision to the origin, the costs accrue in three places: egress, capacity, and engineering hours.

The costs of egress

The easiest cost to recognize is egress. Every byte that leaves a centralized cloud region comes with a well-known cost (Table).

US$ per GB Additional costs Amazon Web Services $0.09 (first 10 TB / mo) $0.045/GB across NAT gateway Azure $0.087 Google Cloud Platform $0.12 Akamai Cloud $0.005

Egress costs per vendor as of May 7, 2026

A September 2023 Gartner report showed that, at enterprise scale, these numbers compound to 10%–15% of typical cloud bills. For data intensive workloads, that share climbs to 30%–40% of the bill.

The more decisions you make at the origin, the more responses have to travel back across the network, and the higher the cost.

A personalization check that round trips to a region pays egress on the way back.

A bot classification at the origin pays egress to deliver a response the front door could have generated for free.

A redirect resolved at the origin pays egress to send a 301 across the network.

The costs of capacity

The next cost is the wasted overhead of reserving capacity you don't need.

Autoscaling looks elastic on paper, but in practice the “just in time” scale up and scale down doesn’t really work. Viral posts, flash sales, AI crawler surges … by the time your scaling kicks in, the spike has already come and gone.

As a result, teams leave servers running with unused capacity, conservative CPU thresholds, and minimum-instance counts. Kubernetes industry surveys consistently find 30%–65% of paid-for cluster resources sit idle, reserved for headroom that rarely gets used.

The costs of engineering

The final cost is the hardest to quantify: the engineering hours needed to manage an origin-centric architecture. This comes in two forms: a developer tax and an operator tax.

The developer tax is what your application engineers pay every day. They write code that has to be aware of the operational config: environment-specific behavior, region-specific endpoints, retry logic. They become YAML experts. And in many container and managed-runtime setups, every change has to make a round trip for testing.

The operator tax is what your platform team pays just to keep the system running. Multiregion deployments mean config drift, distributed debugging, and coordination overhead. You have to plan region-by-region rollouts, tune autoscalers, patch images, and keep cluster manifests in sync.