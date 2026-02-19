Adapt, Protect, and Extend: How Partners Can Help Orgs Unlock ROI from AI

The year 2025 was an impactful period for technology, but 2026 is when the rubber will meet the road. Organizations across every industry are no longer just experimenting with AI; they are actively seeking ways to turn its potential into tangible business results. This transition is creating a new set of challenges and opportunities for partners who manage and secure their customer’s digital experiences.

Understanding this transition is the first step in helping customers elevate their business strategies. As the digital landscape moves from traditional link-based structures to intent-driven interfaces, the role of Akamai partners becomes more critical than ever.