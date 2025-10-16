Protect Hype Events: Bot-Proof Launches with Akamai and Queue-it

Brands that host high-demand events, often called “hype sales,” face multiplying business challenges. The rapid increase in visitors, amplified by scalping or inventory hoarding bots, can overwhelm infrastructure and negatively impact customer experience.

These automated attacks disrupt the sales process and can impact consumer trust, making it harder for genuine shoppers to purchase highly desired items. The consequences include frustrated customers, damage to brand reputation, and operational inefficiencies as businesses struggle to manage unpredictable traffic spikes.