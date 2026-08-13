Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

NodeBalancers Plans and Pricing

Learn about pricing for Akamai Basic and Premium NodeBalancers on Akamai Cloud

See product details
Sign up
NETWORKING

NodeBalancers

Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs.

View documentation
See pricing for:
NodeBalancers Plans and Pricing
Plan$/Mo$/HrOutbound Data Processing ($/GB) 
NodeBalancer$10$0.015No chargeSign up
Premium NodeBalancerNot available$0.225$0.005Sign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, the data processing fee is metered usage of the NodeBalancer, while egress represents data leaving Akamai’s network infrastructure.

Premium NodeBalancer provides a dedicated, single-tenant infrastructure designed for high-throughput workloads. This allows for 10x more concurrent TCP connections and 2x more capacity than the Basic NodeBalancer.

The fee meters outbound public IPv4 and external IPv6 traffic sent to the client.
Inbound traffic and intra-DC public IPv6 traffic are not charged for data processing.

You do not need to pay for the VM that the NodeBalancer is running on. Any VM sitting behind the NodeBalancer will be billed per your normal rates.

Get a personalized cloud cost analysis

Connect with our sales team to discuss your goals, customize your infrastructure, and build the right cloud solution with the features you need.