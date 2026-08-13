NETWORKING
NodeBalancers
Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs.
See pricing for:
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Premium NodeBalancer provides a dedicated, single-tenant infrastructure designed for high-throughput workloads. This allows for 10x more concurrent TCP connections and 2x more capacity than the Basic NodeBalancer.
You do not need to pay for the VM that the NodeBalancer is running on. Any VM sitting behind the NodeBalancer will be billed per your normal rates.
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