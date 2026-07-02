Delivering Content and Applications in China
Akamai provides global businesses options for businesses doing business in China. Our high-performance global network enables companies worldwide to serve visitors inside and outside of China – with DDoS mitigation, a web application firewall (WAF), and Zero Trust security built in – via the Akamai global network. For businesses located in China looking to expand to global markets outside of China and to reach global audiences, please click here.
Maximize performance and availability for users in China
The regulatory landscape in mainland China evolves rapidly. Akamai remains committed to secure and compliant delivery of application and API traffic globally and within mainland China. With Akamai and our partners, you gain access to technology that has a significant presence throughout mainland China. These capabilities enhance delivery and security standards leveraging tailored mapping services for domestic Chinese users, with a focus on maintaining a competitive and reliable service.