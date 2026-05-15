A website speed test is a technology that evaluates the performance of a website in terms of how long it takes for pages to load and allow users to interact with them.
Google considers three web performance metrics to be critical to the user experience:
- Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) measures the time it takes for the largest content element in the user’s viewport to become visible. The largest content element is often a block of text or an image. As a metric for assessing loading performance, LCP measures a user’s perception of how quickly a web page becomes usable.
- First Input Delay (FID) tracks the time from a user’s first interaction on a page — such as clicking a link or a button — to the time the browser is able to begin processing that interaction. This metric is important for evaluating a page’s responsiveness and ensuring that user input does not result in frustrating delays.
- Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures the visual stability of a page by tracking the frequency and size of unexpected layout shifts during the page’s lifespan. A low CLS score indicates a more stable and visually consistent browsing experience.
In addition to these three core web vitals, Google is introducing a new metric called Interaction to Next Paint (INP). This metric evaluates how quickly a website reacts to all the clicks, taps, and keyboard interactions with a web page throughout its lifespan. A low INP score means that a page responds quickly to most user interactions.
Why companies should monitor Core Web Vitals
Websites and web pages that perform well offer enormous benefits for organizations. Users today expect websites to load quickly, perform flawlessly, be highly responsive, and be easy to navigate. When these expectations aren’t met, users can quickly find what they need on alternate sites.
This fact makes web monitoring tools essential to business success. Through Core Web Vitals monitoring, web developers and IT administrators can deliver the kinds of user experiences that increase user satisfaction, enhance brand perception, and boost the bottom line by driving higher rates of conversions.
The benefits of optimizing Core Web Vitals
When site owners successfully optimize Google Core Web Vitals, they can:
- Deliver exceptional user experiences. Improved Core Web Vitals directly enhance the experience of users by helping web pages load faster, be more responsive, and remain visually stable throughout their lifespan.
- Enhance engagement and user retention. Websites that quickly load and respond to user inputs are more likely to keep users engaged and encourage them to explore additional parts of the website or to complete transactions.
- Increase conversions. Pages that are optimized for Core Web Vitals tend to have higher conversion rates. That means users are more likely to use these pages to complete a transaction, sign up for an email newsletter, download gated content, or perform other desired actions.
- Improve SEO rankings. Because Google includes Core Web Vitals data as a ranking factor in search results, optimizing for these metrics can improve the website’s position on search engine results pages (SERPs).
- Deliver better mobile experiences. Core Web Vitals are especially important for providing a superior mobile experience, ensuring that mobile users have fast, responsive, and stable interactions with websites and web pages.
Approaches to Core Web Vitals monitoring
Web development teams and IT administrators may use real user monitoring (RUM) or synthetic testing technology to measure Core Web Vitals.
RUM
Real user monitoring provides insight into how actual users experience website performance across devices, networks, and geographic locations. This web monitoring approach captures the impact of real user interactions and behaviors on website speed, and offers insights into performance issues that might not be replicated in synthetic testing.
Synthetic testing
Synthetic testing monitors Core Web Vitals by using scripts to simulate the actions of users in a controlled environment. Synthetic testing is ideal for benchmarking and comparing performance over time, and proactively identifying potential issues and bottlenecks before they impact real users.
Tools for Core Web Vitals monitoring
Google offers several tools for monitoring page performance and Core Web Vitals. Lighthouse, PageSpeed Insights (PSI), Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX), and Chrome DevTools provide lab data from synthetic testing that can help with debugging in a controlled environment. These solutions also offer field data from RUM that captures real-world user experiences. Field analysis, often sourced from CrUX data, provides insight into real-world user behavior across different devices and network conditions, while lab data helps identify potential page experience issues before they affect users.
Google Search Console integrates Core Web Vitals report functionality, allowing site owners to see how their pages perform according to these metrics and how they might affect their site’s search engine optimization (SEO).
Improving Core Web Vitals through monitoring
Site owners can take several steps to improve Core Web Vitals.
- To improve Largest Contentful Paint, development teams can improve load times by using a content delivery network (CDN) and optimizing images. They can also implement lazy loading to prioritize the parts of a web page that appear “above the fold” and de-prioritize the parts of a web page that users must scroll to.
- To improve First Input Delay, development teams can reduce the size of JavaScript functions, lean more heavily on static pages that load faster than dynamic pages, and remove unnecessary third-party tools and scripts.
- To improve Cumulative Layout Shift scores, teams can ensure that images load in the best size for each device and resolution. They can also reserve space for embedded content and minimize third-party page elements that load from different pages at slightly different times, causing the page’s layout shift as they load.
FAQs
Factors that negatively impact Core Web Vitals include render-blocking resources like JavaScript and CSS files, images that are not optimized for pages, lack of browser caching, excessive JavaScript, and third-party script integrations.
Additional metrics that are important to web performance include:
- Page load time: This measure of website loading speed tracks the average time it takes an entire page to render in a browser.
- Time to First Byte (TTFB): This tracks latency of a web server and measures the time between a user’s requests for a web page and when the server sends back the first bit of information.
- Start render time: This is the amount of time it takes for the content of a page to begin displaying after a user requests a website.
- First Contentful Paint (FCP): This is the time from the start of page loading to the moment when any part of the page’s content is rendered on the screen. FCP helps to understand how quickly a user sees something on the page, which is key to keeping the user engaged.
- Total Blocking Time (TBT): This measures the total amount of time a web page was blocked, preventing users from interacting with it.
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