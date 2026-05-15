Websites and web pages that perform well offer enormous benefits for organizations. Users today expect websites to load quickly, perform flawlessly, be highly responsive, and be easy to navigate. When these expectations aren’t met, users can quickly find what they need on alternate sites.

This fact makes web monitoring tools essential to business success. Through Core Web Vitals monitoring, web developers and IT administrators can deliver the kinds of user experiences that increase user satisfaction, enhance brand perception, and boost the bottom line by driving higher rates of conversions.