Websites have become the primary way that many businesses engage customers and sell products and services. As a company’s online presence, websites are a crucial part of a brand and a reflection of quality in a business. This fact makes website performance monitoring a mission-critical priority.

Customers expect websites to offer 24/7 availability and to load quickly. They want websites to be easy to use and completely secure. They don’t have patience for links or page elements that don’t work. Web monitoring helps businesses to meet these expectations and provide better user experiences by quickly identifying problems, eliminating outages and downtime, and reducing latency and bottlenecks to improve speed and performance.