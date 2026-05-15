What Is a Website Speed Test?

A website speed test is a technology that evaluates the performance of a website, specifically measuring how long it takes for pages to load and to allow users to interact with them. Performance metrics such as page load time, and user experience metrics like Core Web Vitals can be used to measure the quality of the experience. Slow websites frustrate users, causing them to abandon sites and to have a negative perception of the site owner.

Website speed tests analyze multiple metrics related to load time, performance, and user experience, providing web developers and administrators with in-depth insights that can help to improve performance and loading time. Many studies show that improved performance and user experience metrics lead to an increase in user happiness, retention, and conversion rates.

There are various ways of performing website speed testing, mainly either through a lab (synthetic testing) or from field data (real user monitoring, or RUM). Each methodology has its own strengths and weaknesses.