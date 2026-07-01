Security is a shared responsibility at Linode, now Akamai. We control the physical hosts up to the hypervisor and can offer a high level of physical and environmental security with both our compute and storage offerings. You're responsible for making sure your Linode’s installed applications and code are securely configured and patched. By following best practices, you can build environments to meet the exacting standards required by HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, and your customers.
Shared Security Model
Security is up to all of us.
Compliance
Linode’s compliance information can be found here.
Recommendations
Linode recommends that you perform basic hardening on your Linodes.
For some guidance on how to harden your systems, start here:
For more advanced security guidance, we recommend following an industry accepted hardening standard. The two most accepted are the Center for Internet Security Benchmarks and the Defense Information Systems Agency's Security Technical Implementation Guides (DISA STIG).
Both the CIS Benchmarks and DISA STIGs include hardening guidance on operating systems and common applications. Following these guidelines go far to reduce the risk of compromise of your systems and infrastructure.