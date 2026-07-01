Shared Security Model

For some guidance on how to harden your systems, start here:

For more advanced security guidance, we recommend following an industry accepted hardening standard. The two most accepted are the Center for Internet Security Benchmarks and the Defense Information Systems Agency's Security Technical Implementation Guides (DISA STIG).

Both the CIS Benchmarks and DISA STIGs include hardening guidance on operating systems and common applications. Following these guidelines go far to reduce the risk of compromise of your systems and infrastructure.