Exclusive LATAM API Impact Study
Learn how increased LLM adoption is changing the landscape of API risk in Brazil and Mexico. Our 2026 study of 360 cybersecurity leaders shows that AI-related API incidents have become a massive threat. Get the report to explore country-level data and key findings:
- 93% of LATAM enterprises suffered an API security incident in the past 12 months.
- Attacks on AI-linked APIs have become the No. 1 incident type across organizations in Mexico.
- Only 15% of Brazilian firms maintain a full API inventory and know which assets return sensitive data.
- Routine misconfigurations and weak access controls remain the leading structural causes of regional incidents.