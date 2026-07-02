Learn how increased LLM adoption is changing the landscape of API risk in Brazil and Mexico. Our 2026 study of 360 cybersecurity leaders shows that AI-related API incidents have become a massive threat. Get the report to explore country-level data and key findings:

93% of LATAM enterprises suffered an API security incident in the past 12 months.

Attacks on AI-linked APIs have become the No. 1 incident type across organizations in Mexico.

Only 15% of Brazilian firms maintain a full API inventory and know which assets return sensitive data.

Routine misconfigurations and weak access controls remain the leading structural causes of regional incidents.