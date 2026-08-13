Confirm that Akamai Functions access is enabled for your account before deploying. If you have not been approved yet, request access and continue with the local build while your request is reviewed.

Install the Akamai plugin for the Spin CLI:

spin plugins install aka

Authorize Spin to access your Akamai Functions account:

spin aka login

Deploy the MCP server:

spin aka deploy

Review and confirm the deployment when prompted. Akamai Functions will deploy the application and assign it a URL.

Update your MCP client configuration by replacing the local URL with the Akamai Functions URL generated during deployment.