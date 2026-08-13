- Akamai Cloud account with Akamai Functions access
- Git installed locally
- Spin CLI
- Rust toolchain
- wasm32-wasip1 Rust target
- wasm32-wasip2 Rust
- wasmcp CLI
- Visual Studio Code or another MCP-compatible client
Before you start
Install the tools required to compile, test, connect, and deploy the MCP server.
Build and deploy the MCP server
Clone the project, test it locally, connect it to your IDE, and deploy it globally with Akamai Functions.
Clone the Decision Log MCP server and move into the project directory.
git clone https://github.com/akamai-developers/serverless-decision-log-mcp-server.git
cd serverless-decision-log-mcp-server
The project includes its Rust source, WebAssembly interfaces, Spin manifest, and build configuration.
Compile the application:
spin build
Start the MCP server locally:
spin up
The local MCP server is available at:
http://localhost:3000
Keep the Spin process running while connecting and testing the server from your MCP client.
In Visual Studio Code, open the command palette and select:
MCP: Add Server...
Use the following configuration:
Type: HTTP
URL: http://localhost:3000
Name: decision-log-mcp-server
Configuration target: Workspace
Use the MCP server to add, track, and retrieve technical decisions within your development workflow.
Confirm that Akamai Functions access is enabled for your account before deploying. If you have not been approved yet, request access and continue with the local build while your request is reviewed.
Install the Akamai plugin for the Spin CLI:
spin plugins install aka
Authorize Spin to access your Akamai Functions account:
spin aka login
Deploy the MCP server:
spin aka deploy
Review and confirm the deployment when prompted. Akamai Functions will deploy the application and assign it a URL.
Update your MCP client configuration by replacing the local URL with the Akamai Functions URL generated during deployment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It lets development teams record and retrieve technical decisions from Visual Studio Code or another MCP-compatible client.
The project uses Rust, WebAssembly, wasmcp, Spin, and Akamai Functions.
No. Akamai Functions runs the MCP server as a serverless WebAssembly application without requiring you to manage a VM or container.
Yes. Use spin build to compile the application and spin up to run it locally at http://localhost:3000.
The guide uses Visual Studio Code. You can also use another client that supports connecting to an MCP server over HTTP.
The aka plugin connects the Spin CLI to Akamai Functions. After authentication, run spin aka deploy.
The deployment itself takes about 45 seconds, although timing can vary.
Replace the local MCP server URL in your client configuration with the URL generated by Akamai Functions.