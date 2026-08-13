AI-driven fraud and abuse continue to evolve with attackers using automation, brand impersonation, and rapidly changing infrastructure to scale their campaigns. This report combines Akamai data and threat intelligence to reveal where risk is continuing to grow and how security teams can respond. Download the report to learn:

What’s driving the rise of online scams

Where high-risk activity is concentrated across the account lifecycle

How shrinking phishing lifespans are changing response windows

Which strategies can help security teams detect and disrupt attacks faster



