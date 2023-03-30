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How Laminar is powering a media (r)evolution with help from Akamai

March 30, 2023 United Kingdom — London

Laminar makes the serious business of streaming easy. Media companies can launch a global streaming service in weeks using their zero-code, fully managed platform. They support every single business model with a full understanding of content licensing requirements. And their customers can completely customize their offering without an engineer writing a single line of custom code. We’re delighted that such an innovative company has chosen to partner with Akamai.

As the global media industry shifts from broadcast tech to streaming tech, Laminar believes media companies shouldn’t have to spend millions to reinvent the same wheel over and over. Their fair and transparent pricing means their customers know exactly what their cost per user is — and how it compares with the holy grail of metrics in this brave new world — the average revenue per user. They operate as partners — thinking for their customers, building to help them stay ahead of the curve, and never charging for an upgrade.

Streaming made predictable

Laminar prides itself on not cutting corners. They offer great SLAs — on uptime, reliability, video delivery, and so on, because they aim to use state-of-the-art technology. Their close partnership with Akamai is the perfect example.

Working closely with Laminar, Akamai has helped to optimize video delivery, concurrency management, and so much more. We offer Laminar an all-in cost per user, which includes Akamai’s world-class CDN.

High-quality video and seamless delivery with Akamai’s CDN

Akamai has an unmatched global network capacity of 300+ Tbps and is unparalleled at scale with over 4,100 locations and upwards of 1,300 networks that span 134 countries. With the largest edge delivery platform, we see more of what’s happening on the internet. This means we can deftly avoid bottlenecks and defend at the edge.

Speaking about the partnership with Akamai, Narendra Nag, CEO of Laminar said: “I’m delighted to be working with Akamai to enable best-in-class streaming for our customers. The quality of the infrastructure fully meets the ambitious demands and needs of our business as we support our partners in delivering a frictionless and highly enjoyable streaming experience to their audiences.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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