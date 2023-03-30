How Laminar is powering a media (r)evolution with help from Akamai

Laminar makes the serious business of streaming easy. Media companies can launch a global streaming service in weeks using their zero-code, fully managed platform. They support every single business model with a full understanding of content licensing requirements. And their customers can completely customize their offering without an engineer writing a single line of custom code. We’re delighted that such an innovative company has chosen to partner with Akamai.

As the global media industry shifts from broadcast tech to streaming tech, Laminar believes media companies shouldn’t have to spend millions to reinvent the same wheel over and over. Their fair and transparent pricing means their customers know exactly what their cost per user is — and how it compares with the holy grail of metrics in this brave new world — the average revenue per user. They operate as partners — thinking for their customers, building to help them stay ahead of the curve, and never charging for an upgrade.