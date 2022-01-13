Akamai Comments on National Security Council and White House Open Source Software Security Summit

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today participated in the White House Open Source Software Security Summit and released the following statement:

Akamai was pleased to participate in the White House Open Source Software Security Summit today, and appreciated the opportunity to share our perspective and recommendations on this important topic. Improving the security of open source software is vital, as it is critical to the internet ecosystem. However, the ability to quickly contain the impact of a vulnerability once it is discovered is equally significant. This meeting was particularly timely, given the recent Log4j vulnerability detection. We applaud the administration’s proactive leadership to tackle this important issue, which, if left unchecked, can have far-reaching negative impacts for both the government and the private sector.

Akamai asserts that businesses must invest time and resources into open source software to ensure continued innovation and security. Akamai has a long history of working with the open source community and contributing to open standards. This includes work with the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), OpenSSL, and the Linux Kernel. We are evaluating how we can expand those commitments this year.

Akamai advocates for the following five pillars through continued partnership with our customers — many of which are leaders in their respective industries — and in collaboration with the White House, National Security Council, and broader technology community: