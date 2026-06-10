Akamai Earns the Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation for Security

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), a Microsoft partner, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for API Security within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects Akamai’s capabilities meeting the program’s requirements. The certified software solution provides cross-platform visibility and security for customers leveraging environments such as Microsoft Azure.

“APIs are the foundation of almost every digital interaction today. As AI adoption accelerates, the need for wide-scale protection has become a critical business requirement. We built Akamai API Security to give organizations the visibility and protection they need across the entire API landscape,” said Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Akamai. “Earning the Solutions Partner with certified software designation from Microsoft is a major milestone for our team. It validates our technical approach and helps ensure our customers can extend Akamai’s protection to their cloud-native applications natively within the Azure ecosystem.”

“Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We’re pleased to welcome Akamai and the API Security solution to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations,” said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

To learn more about Akamai API Security, visit:

https://www.akamai.com/products/api-security

https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/akamai-technologies.akamai_api_security