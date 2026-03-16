Akamai Launches AI Grid Intelligent Orchestration for Distributed Inference Across 4,400 Edge Locations

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) today reached a major milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence, unveiling the first global-scale implementation of NVIDIA® AI Grid reference design. By integrating NVIDIA AI infrastructure into Akamai’s infrastructure, and leveraging intelligent workload orchestration across its network, Akamai intends to move the industry beyond isolated AI factories toward a unified, distributed grid for AI inference.

The move marks a significant step in the evolution of Akamai’s Inference Cloud, introduced late last year. As the first to operationalize the AI Grid, Akamai is rolling out thousands of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, providing a platform to enable enterprises to run agentic and physical AI with the responsiveness of local compute and the scale of the global web.

"AI factories have been purpose-built for training and frontier model workloads — and centralized infrastructure will continue to deliver the best tokenomics for those use cases," said Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai. "But real-time video, physical AI, and highly concurrent personalized experiences demand inference at the point of contact, not a round trip to a centralized cluster. Our AI Grid intelligent orchestration gives AI factories a way to scale inference outward — leveraging the same distributed architecture that revolutionized content delivery to route AI workloads across 4,400 locations, at the right cost, at the right time."