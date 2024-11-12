Akamai Launches Cloud-Agnostic, Ready-to-Run Application Platform

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud company that powers and protects business online, today announced the Akamai App Platform, a ready-to-run solution that makes it easy to deploy, manage, and scale highly distributed applications.

The Akamai App Platform is built on top of the cloud native Kubernetes technology Otomi, which Akamai acquired from Red Kubes earlier this year. The application platform provides ready-to-run templates that address common challenges in deploying, managing, and scaling Kubernetes clusters at scale. Instead of relying on multiple departments and spending months sourcing, connecting, and configuring the software needed to operate Kubernetes fleets, Akamai’s solution automates the provisioning process, allowing developers to build and deploy highly distributed applications in a few clicks. This cuts deployment time from months to less than an hour, and provides near-instant scaling as production workloads grow.

“Over the past decade, developers have been forced to choose between two evils: Either accept complexity, vendor lock-in, and spiraling cloud costs if they build with hyperscaler solutions, or grapple with skills gaps, longer time to value, and perceived increased risk if they build on open source solutions,” said Ari Weil, Vice President of Product Marketing, Akamai. “We’re giving them a better way by harnessing the power and potential of the open source ecosystem to strike a balance between the ease of use of the one-size-fits-all hyperscale world and the flexibility and control afforded by open source.”