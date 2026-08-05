Akamai Research: Nearly Half of Enterprise AI Use Bypasses Corporate Security, Creating Massive “Shadow AI” Visibility Gaps

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) released a new State of the Internet (SOTI) security report today that details how rogue browser extensions and vulnerable autonomous agents are actively expanding the enterprise threat surface. The Enterprise AI Usage Risk Report 2026 reveals how decentralized shadow AI, highly active AI power users, and silent browser extensions are exposing critical corporate assets to entirely new classes of cyber risk.

The report tracks a profound shift in corporate AI adoption. What began in early 2025 as cautious experimentation has solidified into a structural mandate. However, this rapid integration has outpaced traditional security guardrails.

“AI is no longer just a productivity booster; it is a collaborative colleague with direct access to the corporate crown jewels,” said Or Eshed, Vice President, Enterprise Security Product and Engineering of Akamai. “Traditional data loss prevention tools were built for an era of file transfers and emails. Today, sensitive corporate data is being systematically fragmented across millions of fluid prompts, unmanaged personal accounts, and autonomous AI agents. Security leaders must pivot from trying to block AI to continuously governing how it operates at the interaction level.”