Financial Services: Akamai Research Shows Web Application and API Cyber Attacks Grew By 257 Percent Year Over Year

Enemy at the Gates offers a look at the regional trends most impacting financial services. Findings include:

Web application and API attacks in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region grew by 449 percent. This coincides with an increasing number of cyberattacks in the region, primarily resulting in ransomware. The growing number of attacks and increased sophistication coincides with findings which connect web app and API attacks with ransomware. Australia, Japan and India are the countries with the highest number of web application and API attacks in the region.

DDoS attacks against financial services in Europe increased by 73 percent in 2022. This marks a shift of attacks between regions with EMEA taking the lead in the number of these types of attacks. This is interesting to note since the United States is usually the highest in this category. One possible factor impacting this change is the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The increase in DDoS attacks in Europe might be retaliation against those who support Ukraine — an example of geopolitics spilling into cyberspace.

Digitization and limited cybercrime governance could be factors that contribute to growing cybercriminal activities in Latin America.The region has seen a 419 percent increase in web application and API-related attacks over the past year. Cybercrime costs the region US$90 billion annually and prominent threats include cryptojacking, fraud, banking trojans and ransomware.

“Financial services is one of the most attacked industries when new vulnerabilities are discovered, a favorite target of DDoS attacks and continuously focused on by phishing campaigns, which are aimed at their customers who suffer the brunt of these attacks,” said Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO for Akamai. “Attackers will always find ways to infiltrate your network or impact your customers. Understanding attack surfaces could provide insights into key risks and therefore allow organizations to devise security controls and mitigation plans to better protect customers.”

For additional information, the security community can access, engage with, and learn from Akamai’s threat researchers by visiting the new Akamai Security Hub and following the team on Twitter at @Akamai_Research.