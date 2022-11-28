Financial Services: Akamai Research Shows Web Application and API Cyber Attacks Grew By 257 Percent Year Over Year

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report that indicates a growing risk to the financial services sector and a shift to more sophisticated techniques. Web application and API attacks in particular are increasing at an alarming rate while also growing in complexity. The new report, Enemy at the Gates, further notes that roughly 80 percent of cyberattackers aim their efforts at customers of financial services in an attempt to find paths of least resistance for monetary gain.
Enemy at the Gates shows that financial services is among the most attacked verticals in several critical areas: web application and API attacks, DDoS, phishing, zero day exploitation and botnet activities. Most concerning is the staggering surge in web application and API attacks — a 257 percent growth in the number of attacks against financial services year over year.
Other key findings of the report include:
- Within 24 hours, exploitation of newly discovered zero days against financial services reaches multiple thousands of attacks per hour and peaks quickly - affording little time to patch and react.
- DDoS attacks against financial services are up 22 percent year over year.
- A significant increase in Local File Inclusion (LFI) and Cross Site Scripting (XSS) attacks demonstrate how attackers are shifting toward remote code execution attempts that present a larger strain on internal network security.
- Phishing campaigns against financial services customers are introducing techniques that bypass two-factor authentication solutions and increase risk for everyday customers.
- Customer account takeover attempts represent over 40 percent of attack types with another 40 percent focusing on website scraping, which is used to create more convincing phishing scams.