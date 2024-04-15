Akamai Rolls Out Cloud Infrastructure and Services Powered by NVIDIA, Optimized for Video Processing

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, added a new media-optimized offering based on NVIDIA GPUs to its growing cloud portfolio. With the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPU, the new cloud-based service provides better productivity and economics for companies in the media and entertainment industry that are challenged with processing video content faster and more efficiently.

Internal benchmarking conducted by Akamai demonstrated that GPU-based encoding using the NVIDIA RTX 4000 processes frames per second (FPS) 25x faster than traditional CPU-based encoding and transcoding methods, which presents a significant advancement in the way streaming service providers address their typical workload challenges.

Using Akamai’s offering, media and entertainment companies can build scalable, resilient architectures and deploy workloads that will be faster, more reliable, and portable, while taking advantage of the world’s most distributed cloud platform and integrated content delivery and security services.

“Media companies need low-latency, reliable compute resources that maintain the portability of the workloads they create,” said Shawn Michels, Vice President of Cloud Products at Akamai. “NVIDIA GPUs provide superior price performance when deployed on Akamai's global edge platform. Together with our Qualified Compute Partners and open platform, we give our customers the capability to architect their next-gen workloads to be cloud agnostic and support multicloud architectures.”