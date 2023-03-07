Akamai Technologies Releases New Service and Tools to Stop Advanced Threats and Drive Zero Trust Adoption

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today introduced the Akamai Hunt security service. The service enables customers to capitalize on the infrastructure of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, Akamai’s global attack visibility, and expert security researchers to Hunt and remediate the most evasive threats and risks in their environments. Akamai also released Agentless Segmentation, helping Akamai Guardicore Segmentation customers extend the benefits of Zero Trust to connected IoT and OT devices that aren’t capable of running host-based security software.

As organizations embrace digital transformation and workforces continue to evolve, ransomware and other advanced attacks are still a threat to business continuity and overall brand trust, costing more than $20 billion in 2021 alone. To combat these threats, IT administrators must take new approaches to safeguard their networks, intellectual property and employees through the Zero Trust frameworks and microsegmentation to stop lateral movement within the network.

“Microsegmentation is proven to defend against ransomware and other attacks by greatly reducing attack surfaces in complex and dynamic environments,” said Pavel Gurvich, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “These new offerings for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation customers will extend protection to devices that have historically been difficult to secure and will provide the extra visibility and analysis necessary to fend off the most evasive threats.”