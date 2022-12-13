(NASDAQ: AKAM) – With the holidays around the corner, we’re smack in the middle of every shopper’s favourite season. Big sales days like Singles’ Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and 12.12 all offer many great opportunities for shoppers to get their fill of good deals.

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cloud company that powers and protects life online, shares five common shopper profiles observed during the year-end shopping period and the cyberscams they should watch out for to help consumers and businesses identify potential blind spots, and learn how to protect themselves this holiday season.

“The number of cyber-attacks continues to rise and mutate all the time. In 2022, the most alarming has been the sharp increase in malicious bot attacks, where we recorded a three-fold increase of such attacks. What this means for the retail industry is the likelihood of increased credential stuffing, where attackers use lists of compromised user credentials to breach into a system and data scraping attacks, the process of importing information from a website into a spreadsheet or local file saved on your computer.” said Dean Houari, Director of Security Technology and Strategy, APJ, Akamai.

“It is no surprise that attackers are looking to take advantage of the flurry of peak retail activity online during the extended shopping festival season since there’s much to gain financially, especially in Asia that accounts for approximately 60 percent of global ecommerce sales. It’s essential that both shoppers and retailers work together to learn how to watch out for scams and protect themselves,” he continued.