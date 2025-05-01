UNIQLO Adds New Akamai T-Shirt to PEACE FOR ALL Collection

More than 25 years ago, Akamai helped make the internet we know today possible. This shirt’s design is a callback to those early days of life online. The light tan color is a reference to the

“beige box” plastic casings that housed the early internet computers, and the heart on the front represents how the internet has been used for good all over the world. On the back of the T-shirt is real code. It’s a reference to Linux, the open-source language of the internet. This common language unites Akamai with the world’s top brands and the people they serve, as we work together toward a vision of a safer and more connected world.