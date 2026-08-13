Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 90 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.