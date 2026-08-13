Roblox was trying to grow into a global entity and needed to deliver secure, consistent experiences for developers and players alike, regardless of where they were in the world. Poor user experiences, such as slow load times or disconnects, could mean lost revenue for the business. Roblox came to Akamai for help ensuring they were successful in enabling high performing online multiplayer game and game creation experiences.
About Roblox
Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 90 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.