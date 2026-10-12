AI-fueled threats move laterally through a network in seconds, rather than days or hours.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Flat internal networks act as hyperaccelerators for frontier LLMs during a security breach.
AI and exposure analysis and response tools help simplify implementation timelines.
Begin by deploying agent-based flow monitoring across hybrid infrastructure and container workloads, identifying native administrative protocol paths (RDP, SMB, SSH), and mapping active AI model endpoints, vector databases, and autonomous service accounts.
Critical databases and payment environments are targeted for immediate ringfencing during phase two.
Apply “default-deny” rules around high-value applications and legacy systems during the third phase to enforce least-privilege boundary rules for autonomous AI agents and service APIs, and then integrate policy rules into SecOps incident response workflows.
Containment is validated by running automated attack simulations, measuring attack surface area reduction, calculating investigation time gains, and presenting maturity metrics to executive leadership and board oversight committees.