Modern applications are exposed to a wide range of threats, including exploits, API abuse, bots, AI-driven attacks, and application-layer DDoS attacks. Managing separate tools for each risk can increase complexity and create visibility gaps. Evaluating platforms helps organizations determine whether a single solution can provide consistent protection, simplify operations, and reduce vendor sprawl.
Download the Application Protection Platform Checklist to:
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Compare vendors using common criteria.
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Identify gaps hidden behind feature lists and licensing models.
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Align security, operations, and architecture teams around priorities.
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Focus discussions on capabilities, outcomes, and operational fit.
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Create a repeatable framework for shortlisting strategic partners.
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Get the free worksheet, and start your evaluation with a clear, structured approach.
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Modern applications are exposed to a wide range of threats, including exploits, API abuse, bots, AI-driven attacks, and application-layer DDoS attacks. Managing separate tools for each risk can increase complexity and create visibility gaps. Evaluating platforms helps organizations determine whether a single solution can provide consistent protection, simplify operations, and reduce vendor sprawl.
The Web Application Protection Platform Checklist provides a structured framework for comparing vendors using common categories and requirements. It can help security, infrastructure, and application teams align on priorities, uncover capability gaps, and create a repeatable process for shortlisting potential partners.
This worksheet is designed for security leaders, architects, DevSecOps teams, and infrastructure teams evaluating web application and API security solutions. Whether you’re replacing legacy tools, consolidating vendors, or exploring platform-based security strategies, it provides a practical starting point for informed discussions and objective comparisons.
Not all vendors define or package capabilities the same way. Similar features may have different names, require additional products, or vary significantly in effectiveness and automation. Looking beyond feature lists and using consistent evaluation criteria can help your team make more meaningful, apples-to-apples comparisons.