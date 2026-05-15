Early on, when AfterBuzz was growing quickly and adding more shows to their postgame streaming service, their servers couldn’t handle the volume to deliver the fast, seamless user experience their viewers expected. AfterBuzz enlisted Akamai to enable them to deliver postgame coverage to their global user base. Now, regardless of the viewer’s location or device type, they get a fast, consistent viewing experience of their favorite shows.

About AfterBuzz TV

Founded by Emmy winner Maria Menounos and producer Keven Undergaro, AfterBuzz TV is one of the world’s largest digital broadcast networks, dedicated to producing postgame “after-shows” for favorite TV shows. When fans finish watching episodes from their favorite series, they can tune into AfterBuzz TV to see and hear expert hosts break down that episode, engage fellow fans, and interview cast and crew from the series. The network produces up to 200 hours of weekly programming in both video and audio form, broadcasts in over 120 countries, receives up to 1 billion downloads annually, and covers reality docudramas, scripted series, competition shows, soap operas, and more. It is no wonder William Morris Endeavor and other industry experts have heralded AfterBuzz as “the ESPN of TV talk.”