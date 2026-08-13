Buzzvil’s traffic reaches its peak not only during morning rush hours, when mobile phone usage increases dramatically, but also in unexpected situations, such as emergency text message distributions. Buzzvil adopted Akamai Download Delivery Solutions to provide reliable services to users in such high-traffic situations.

Buzzvil lockscreen services fill the screen with a full-sized image. Users easily pass by the lockscreen, so the speed of image delivery determines the effect of ads and contents. If an ad image delivery is slow, users will pass by without noticing it, decreasing the effect of that particular ad. With the adoption of Akamai Download Delivery Solutions, Buzzvil has increased both user convenience and ad effect by delivering a large amount of images reliably in a short period of time when the user swipes from the lockscreen. “Since the adoption of Akamai Download Delivery Solutions, we had no problem whatsoever with regards to image loading. Even when traffic surged recently with frequent emergency text message distribution, we were able to deliver images reliably with Akamai solution,” said Seo Ju-eun, CTO and Co-founder, Buzzvil.