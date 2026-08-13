Founded in 2012, Buzzvil is the first and largest lockscreen platform, operating ‘HoneyScreen’ its flagship lockscreen reward application, and ‘SlideJoy’, the No.1 lockscreen reward application in the Americas. Buzzvil was the first to launch ‘BuzzScreen’, a SDK service that enables 3rd party applications to experience lockscreen advertising features. Buzzvil now operates in 30 countries, including Japan and the U.S., while partnering with leading companies around the world, including Korea, Japan, the U.S., Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Currently, 17 million users are using Buzzvil services around the world, and the number of daily active users reaches 3 million. With the aim to turn 80% of the global mobile users into its customers, Buzzvil is committed to positioning itself as a mobile media platform.
The Situation
The Challenge
Buzzvil lockscreen services fill the screen with a full-sized image. This means that the image delivery speed, which has a big impact on user experience, is a critical factor to the success of Buzzvil services. Hence, Buzzvil needed a solution to speed up image delivery in order to provide services more effectively, especially in countries where telecommunication infrastructure is not well established.
The Goals
- Deliver highly-effective ads and content with an improved image download speed
- Provide reliable services in the global market
Why Akamai
Reliable image delivery despite traffic surge…Achievement of 0% downtime
Buzzvil’s traffic reaches its peak not only during morning rush hours, when mobile phone usage increases dramatically, but also in unexpected situations, such as emergency text message distributions. Buzzvil adopted Akamai Download Delivery Solutions to provide reliable services to users in such high-traffic situations.
Buzzvil lockscreen services fill the screen with a full-sized image. Users easily pass by the lockscreen, so the speed of image delivery determines the effect of ads and contents. If an ad image delivery is slow, users will pass by without noticing it, decreasing the effect of that particular ad. With the adoption of Akamai Download Delivery Solutions, Buzzvil has increased both user convenience and ad effect by delivering a large amount of images reliably in a short period of time when the user swipes from the lockscreen. “Since the adoption of Akamai Download Delivery Solutions, we had no problem whatsoever with regards to image loading. Even when traffic surged recently with frequent emergency text message distribution, we were able to deliver images reliably with Akamai solution,” said Seo Ju-eun, CTO and Co-founder, Buzzvil.
Provides reliable services in 30 countries worldwide…Maximized user experience
Service reliability is most critical for a successful entrance into the global market. Buzzvil can provide reliable service to its customers anywhere in the world with the globally-distributed Akamai Intelligent Platform. “The speed of image delivery has a big impact on user experience in countries where telecommunication infrastructure is not well established. Under the partnership with Akamai, we are able to provide reliable services even in those countries. Buzzvil is a startup, so cost is a factor that we must consider. The fact that we can benefit from the Akamai’s global platform at a reasonable price is also an advantage,” said Seo.
Based on the reliability of its services, Buzzvil has doubled revenue every year. Currently, 17 million users are using Buzzvil services around the world, and the number of daily active users reaches 3 million. Buzzvil operates in 30 countries including Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Taiwan, and is committed to positioning itself as a mobile media platform, beyond being a lockscreen service.
About Buzzvil
Buzzvil (www.buzzvil.com) is the largest mobile lockscreen advertising platform in the world and the vision of Buzzvil is to optimize the first screen of mobile to better connect users with the world by maximizing value for advertisers and publishers. Buzzvil raised $16 million from global investors in Series A and B rounds and was also awarded the Best Portfolio Company prize by SoftBank Ventures in 2015.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.