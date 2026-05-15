API incidents are frequent, with AI-linked attacks already prominent. In the energy and utilities industries, API-related security incidents are an ongoing operational reality. As APIs become more embedded across AI-enabled systems like IoT sensors, smart grids, and customer portals, attacks against those APIs can affect more than individual applications.

Broad API inventories aren’t translating into visibility of sensitive data exposure. About 57% of energy and utilities organizations reported having a full inventory but lacking information on which APIs expose sensitive data.