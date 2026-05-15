API incidents are becoming a recurring risk to manufacturing operations. Manufacturing organizations are no longer dealing with API-related security incidents as isolated events. The data points to a pattern of recurring disruption, with 25% of manufacturing organizations experiencing more than five incidents within the span of 12 months.

Limited visibility into sensitive data is making API risk harder to prioritize. While 73% of manufacturing organizations report having a full API inventory, only 18% have both a complete inventory and visibility into which APIs return sensitive data.