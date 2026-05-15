AI-linked attacks are exposing persistent API security gaps. AI-linked API attacks may be the newest headline risk, but the underlying weaknesses are familiar. In government environments, known API security gaps around configuration, authentication, authorization, and inventory can become more consequential as AI apps, agents, and LLMs connect to more systems and workflows.

Limited API visibility can turn security gaps into operational consequences. In public sector environments, APIs often sit between the systems, data, workflows, and AI tools that agencies depend on to deliver services.