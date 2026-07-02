It is a service that delivers relevant and actionable intelligence regarding global cyber adversaries, attack methodologies, and cybersecurity trends by converting global attack data into localized security action.
Key takeaways:
- Modern cyberthreats are increasingly amplified by AI and geopolitical shifts, raising corporate risk. Sophisticated adversaries heavily target specific regions and sectors for financial gain or political motives, meaning organizations cannot rely on raw data and instead require comprehensive, localized context to build a proactive defense.
- Raw datasets lack the critical context needed to protect modern infrastructure from persistent threat actors. Relying purely on aggregated external data leaves security teams blind to real-world impact. Utilizing Akamai’s unique global vantage point solves this by converting massive attack databases into highly specific, actionable intelligence.
- Generic threat feeds do not address the unique risk vectors of individual businesses. Organizations frequently misallocate limited resources on the wrong defense priorities; integrating specialized human expertise through live, custom quarterly threat briefings ensures security strategies stay synchronized with global intelligence and specific attack surfaces.
- Expert guidance meets unparalleled data scale. By combining Akamai’s extensive history of global security operations with massive, global threat datasets, the service delivers relevant expert recommendations that help organizations proactively tailor their security posture to their specific business environment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Unlike those services, ATIS uses Akamai’s unique global vantage point, combining data from massive attack databases with firsthand insights from global security experts to provide intelligence proven in real-world environments.
The monthly reports provide detailed analysis of recent application and infrastructure security attacks for specific industries and regions across Layer 7 and Layers 3/4, while the quarterly reports analyze attack trends over the last quarter to identify macro-level shifts.
Akamai provides proactive, highly relevant intelligence through threat awareness advisories (covering notable attacks and emerging risks) and threat actor profiles (detailed dossiers and specific protection guidance).
Spotlight reports are monthly deep dives into critical subjects, such as protecting against AI-amplified threats and conflict-driven attack activity.
They consist of quarterly live sessions with ATIS experts where organizations can directly review their strategy, obtain guidance regarding unique risk vectors, and align their defense posture with risks specific to their business and attack surface.
To support global operations, they are delivered in six languages: English (EN), Chinese (ZH), Japanese (JA), Korean (KO), Portuguese (PT), and Spanish (ES).
ATIS is available as an optional sub-module for Platinum Service and Support customers, as an add-on for Managed Security Service customers, and as a standalone product for other customers. Contact your Akamai account representative to learn more.