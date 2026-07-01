- The corporate responsibility strategy is guided by the ACT Framework: Accountability, Community, and Trust.
- We expanded our clean energy portfolio with the execution of our first two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe and an expansion to a VPPA in the U.S.
- The Akamai Foundation awarded US$2.6 million in grants to support STEM education and community programs worldwide.
- We strengthened platform resilience through Enterprise Resilience and Corporate Reliability Programs.
- Akamai conducted our first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) aligned with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the then applicable version of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The strategy is defined by the ACT Framework: Accountability, Community, and Trust, which guides our impact across environmental, social, and governance priorities.
We expanded our clean energy portfolio with our first two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe, expanded our portfolio in the U.S., and started conversations with developers in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.
We provided multiple learning and career development opportunities, through programs like LEAD (a development opportunity focused on manager enablement) and GROW (a key Akamai program promoting a growth mindset), as well as benefits like five wellness days per year and the FlexBase work flexibility program.
The Akamai Foundation nurtures future technology leaders through global STEM education grants and programs. In 2025, the Akamai Foundation allocated US$2.6 million in grant funding for STEM education” programs. The Akamai Foundation also provides disaster relief support and facilitates employee volunteering with over 9,093 volunteer hours logged in 2025.
Akamai conducted its first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) aligned with ESRS under the then applicable version of the CSRD and transitioned to a risk-based supply chain due diligence model using AI-enabled tools and a streamlined, audit-ready process .
Akamai maintains operational resilience and platform reliability through the Enterprise Resilience Program (ERP) and the Corporate Reliability Program (CRP), minimizing the impact of disruptions to applications, services, and the workforce while also focusing on high availability architecture, change safety practices, and rigorous scenario analysis.