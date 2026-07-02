- Agentless Zero Trust security: Enforce Zero Trust containment and east-west segmentation without deploying host agents, making it an ideal solution for critical or regulated systems where agents are not permitted.
- In-fabric enforcement with low latency: By embedding AMD Pensando™ DPUs into Aruba CX 10000 smart switches, enterprises gain a high-performance, in-fabric enforcement point that reduces lateral movement without adding measurable latency to application traffic.
- Workload dependency visibility: Achieve comprehensive, application-aware visibility into workload-to-workload communication across the data center fabric without agent overhead, closing the critical gap between seeing traffic and controlling it.
- Faster, automated policy creation: Accelerate your time to policy by using guided templates and AI-powered policy modeling, eliminating the complexity and risk of building thousands of segmentation rules manually.
- Centralized operations and management: Simplify network rollouts and ongoing security lifecycle management by centralizing policy design, change control, and auditing within Akamai Guardicore.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Enterprises often struggle because they lack clear visibility into workload-to-workload traffic and find it unrealistic to design and manage thousands of rules manually. Consequently, segmentation goals stall because the deployment process is too complex and traditional agent-based approaches are not viable on critical or regulated systems.
The integration embeds AMD Pensando™ DPUs into Aruba CX 10000 smart switches to create natural enforcement points for east-west traffic within the data center fabric. Akamai Guardicore leverages this hardware to deliver agentless segmentation, using its application dependency visibility and policy engine to define and push precise controls directly through the switch.
The primary business benefits include enforcing east-west controls on sensitive or critical infrastructure where host agents are not permitted. Additionally, it provides in-fabric enforcement that limits lateral movement with minimal latency, accelerates policy creation using real application context, and simplifies ongoing operations through centralized management.
Most data centers currently run with little to no east-west policy, which leaves lateral movement and the blast radius of security threats largely unchecked. Pairing application visibility with immediate enforcement for east-west traffic inside the data center is one of the fastest ways to significantly reduce infrastructure risk.
Network and security architects can build least-privilege east-west policies much faster through guided policy templates and AI-powered policy modeling. This approach allows teams to safely design and model accurate segmentation rules before enforcing them, eliminating the slow and risky process of writing thousands of rules by hand.
Yes, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides comprehensive, application-aware visibility of workload-to-workload communication without requiring any host agents to be deployed. This bridges the operational gap by delivering accurate dependency mapping across the data center fabric so teams can turn what they see into what they control.
It simplifies rollout and operations by centralizing policy design, change control, auditing, and lifecycle management within the Akamai Guardicore platform. This centralization ensures that segmentation controls remain consistent and operations stay simplified as the data center infrastructure evolves over time.
An organization standing up a new data center architecture for high-availability services would prioritize this approach if they cannot tolerate host agents on sensitive systems or introduce measurable latency into application traffic. It allows network and security teams to gain clear visibility and enforce least-privilege controls from day one without slowing down the data center buildout.