- Modern gaming environments lack necessary visibility. Rapidly scaling platforms create unmanaged and shadow API endpoints that security teams cannot track, but continuous, traffic-based discovery ensures all assets are visible and protected.
- Attackers have shifted focus to internal manipulation. Rather than breaking into systems, threat actors now exploit legitimate API workflows to conduct fraud, necessitating behavioral analysis to detect abuse within seemingly valid traffic.
- Security teams must prioritize based on business impact. Because not all APIs carry equal risk, teams can minimize the attack surface by identifying and prioritizing protection for endpoints that expose sensitive player data or critical financial functionality.
- API security is a requirement for competitive growth. As gaming operators expand with new features and partner integrations, implementing robust API visibility and behavioral protection allows organizations to adopt new technologies while maintaining player trust and revenue.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Attackers no longer primarily focus on breaking through infrastructure; instead, they operate from within by using legitimate API calls to manipulate gameplay, exploit workflows, and scale fraud.
Legacy controls are designed to detect known threats, signatures, and volumetric attacks at the edge, meaning they fail to identify business logic abuse and abnormal behavior that utilizes valid credentials.
As gaming platforms scale, rapid feature releases and integrations often leave older, unmanaged endpoints active, which can expose sensitive player data or financial logic that security teams cannot account for.
Akamai identifies APIs by utilizing both traffic analysis and code-based discovery, which helps create a continuously updated inventory of known, shadow, and dormant endpoints.
Behavioral analysis detects patterns associated with fraud, automation, and abuse by evaluating how APIs are actually being used, allowing for the identification of malicious activity even when requests appear legitimate.
Organizations cannot effectively apply the same security controls to all endpoints; prioritizing based on business impact ensures that security efforts focus on the interactions carrying the highest financial and operational risk.
threaten revenue, gameplay integrity, and player trust, potentially leading to financial loss from in-game currency fraud and degraded player experiences.
By providing the visibility to evaluate new integrations quickly and the protection to detect abuse early, organizations can confidently adopt AI-enhanced experiences and new technologies without introducing vulnerabilities.