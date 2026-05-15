Past reliance on legacy VPNs and appliance-based solutions invites risk of unrestricted access after initial verification. Additionally, some ICAM solutions lack the continuous authorization and deep forensic visibility required to investigate intrusions, leaks, and insider threats.
Key takeaways
- Legacy VPN infrastructure invites severe security risks. Broad network access exposes federal applications to intrusions. An edge-enforced Zero Trust proxy eliminates this by delivering microperimeter-style containment.
- Continuous authorization and authentication safeguard back-end systems by verifying every request. Traditional access that only verifies the initial request risks misconfigurations and unrestricted access from a threat actor.
- Forensic visibility into user activity data fuels incident resolution. Limited visibility prevents agencies from identifying leaks or insider threats. Tracking requests down to the server level informs end-to-end analysis.
- Regionally restricted access solutions bottleneck global federal operations. Routing traffic through limited domestic locations constrains scalability. A globally distributed platform seamlessly supports millions of personnel.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate level.
As a Zero Trust access proxy, it fronts every request to back-end systems, constantly verifying a user’s identity and permissions to provide detailed policy enforcement for each transaction.
Yes, it can integrate with legacy systems that do not use SAML or OIDC.
System owners can use session IDs to link enterprise transactions to their own, enabling end-to-end analysis and transaction logs that are correlatable down to the server level.
Other ICAM solutions require all authentication traffic to traverse a small number of contiguous U.S. (CONUS) locations, whereas Akamai is built on a globally distributed platform with more than 4,350 points of presence.
Enterprise Application Access is available as an all-inclusive enterprise license, making it easier for procurement officers to budget for usage growth.