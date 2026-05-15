Federal customers can purchase solutions through standard contract vehicles, authorized partners and resellers, prime contractors, Department of War (DoW) enterprise/BPA models, or Other Transaction Authority (OTA) consortia.
Key takeaways
Step 1: Choose your procurement path. Purchase Akamai products through federal contract vehicles, enterprise and BPA-based procurement, partners and resellers, or OTA vehicles.
Step 2: Request a quote. Send us your agency and program name, the capabilities you need, and details about the environment and timeline.
Step 3: Issue the order. Use the approach selected in Step 1.
Step 4: Award execution and service commencement. Akamai will work with you on kickoff and coordination to proceed with your project.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Standard federal contract vehicles are a straightforward path for civilian agencies and FAR-based procurement.
DoW customers using standardized or enterprise acquisition models will benefit from this approach.
This path is best when Akamai is part of a larger program, included in a multi-vendor bundled solution, or requires delivery alongside integration and managed services.
OTAs support rapid prototyping and pilot deployments, allowing for a quicker transition to production for urgent mission needs.
You must provide the agency/program name, required capabilities, deployment environment, period of performance, and the preferred acquisition path.
Available options include GSA 2GIT (47QTCA21A000R) and multiple GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contracts (GS-35F-0119Y and 47QSWA18D008F).
Akamai initiates contract performance by conducting kickoff and implementation planning, coordinating technical activities, and commencing services according to contract terms.