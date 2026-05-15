- Maintain mission continuity in denied or disrupted environments. T-ICAM is purpose-built for DDIL scenarios, ensuring critical applications remain accessible to authorized personnel even when disconnected from the central cloud. Localized identity providers allow missions to proceed without disruption, automatically resynchronizing once backhaul is restored.
- Extend enterprise identity seamlessly to the tactical edge. By synchronizing user attributes, roles, and credentials from the cloud to local directories, T-ICAM provides a consistent authentication experience. This persistence reduces administrative burdens for network managers while enforcing unified security policies across disconnected environments.
- Implement fine-grained Zero Trust access control at the remote edge. T-ICAM bridges the gap between high-level enterprise security and austere operating locations by enforcing "never trust, always verify" principles. It employs authoritative attribute-based and role-based access controls to reduce the attack surface and protect sensitive mission data.
- Meet rigorous security standards for classified and unclassified networks. Engineered to meet IL5 and IL6 (Secret) compliance requirements, T-ICAM ensures that identity services remain protected across the entire tactical footprint. This hardening allows military units to handle sensitive data with confidence, even in contested spaces.
- Deploy rapidly with a containerized, Kubernetes-native architecture. T-ICAM’s architecture-agnostic design allows for easy deployment across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments regardless of existing network design. Its containerized build on Kubernetes ensures high availability through self-healing capabilities and rapid updates across heterogeneous hardware.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai’s Tactical Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (T-ICAM) is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that bridges the gap between high-level enterprise security and the remote operating edge. It is specifically designed to protect critical applications and data for units tasked with no-fail missions, ensuring security is maintained regardless of location or environmental disruptions.
DDIL refers to Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited environments, which are common in contested spaces far from traditional headquarters. T-ICAM is purpose-built for these conditions, maintaining mission continuity and secure access even when a unit is disconnected from large enterprise networks.
As a Zero Trust access proxy, it fronts every request to back-end systems, constantly verifying a user’s identity and permissions to provide detailed policy enforcement for each transaction.
Yes, the solution is engineered to meet IL5 and IL6 (Secret) compliance requirements. This hardening ensures that sensitive identity services and data remain protected across both unclassified and classified tactical networks within the global footprint.
Akamai T-ICAM enforces the Zero Trust principle of "never trust, always verify" by employing authoritative attribute-based and role-based access controls (ABAC/RBAC). This enables fine-grained access management and unified policy enforcement, effectively reducing the attack surface by strictly monitoring who is on the network and what they can access.
Akamai T-ICAM features a containerized, Kubernetes-based architecture that enables rapid deployment across heterogeneous hardware platforms. Its architecture-agnostic design allows it to be deployed across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments regardless of the local network design.
The solution supports a wide range of standards-compliant multi-factor authentication (MFA) types, including CAC, FIDO2, and standard federation. It integrates with protocols such as SAML, ADFS, and OIDC to ensure a seamless and secure authentication experience for users in the field.
The capability features cross-functional federation and integration with key mission partners' existing networks. This streamlines secure data sharing and enhances collective operational readiness by allowing diverse units to maintain consistent security policies across a shared tactical footprint.