When deploying these applications, organizations are triggering real-time inference rather than training large language models (LLMs).
Key Takeaways
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Localized processing is mandatory for real-time AI performance. High operational latency slows critical business outcomes and breaks user experiences. Deploying inference closer to users eliminates this lag to ensure seamless interaction.
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Centralized cloud environments drive up AI infrastructure costs. Running generative apps on generic architectures stalls real-time reasoning and balloons budgets. Leveraging globally scaled cloud resources mitigates expenses while maximizing speed.
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Standard infrastructure leaves generative applications exposed to modern threats. Deploying AI workloads without dedicated protection introduces critical runtime vulnerabilities. Integrating AI-native security safeguards data without compromising processing velocity.
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Inference is the phase where artificial intelligence comes to life by actively reasoning, responding, and acting in real time.
Operational latency directly slows down business outcomes, raises infrastructure costs, and breaks the end-user experience.
AI inference performs best when it is strategically deployed closer to the end users to reduce data travel times.
Akamai Cloud delivers global-scale, GPU-powered inference to handle demanding generative workloads.
Akamai Cloud uses its global edge distribution to provide ultra-low latency, keeping applications highly responsive.
Akamai Cloud incorporates built-in, AI-native security designed specifically to protect real-time application workloads.
Akamai Cloud delivers massive global scale and high-performance processing at a significantly lower operational cost.