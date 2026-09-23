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Why AI Latency Matters More Than You Think

See why AI latency compounds across models, APIs, and data and why speed is critical to AI experiences.

Video summary

Video summary

[00:00–00:09] Definition of latency: Explanation of latency as the time delay between a user’s request and the system’s response, highlighting its importance in AI applications

[00:09–00:18] Impact of latency: How latency influences customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and conversion rates

[00:18–00:30] Causes of latency gaps: The role of architectural decisions, model placement, and handling heavy workloads in causing latency gaps

[00:30–00:44] Compounding delays in workflows: How small network delays aggregate across databases, APIs, and models in agentic workflows, impacting user experience

[00:44–00:56] Speed as a core feature: Explanation of speed as a critical feature of AI products in live experiences

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AI Survey: 50% of Organizations Struggle to Maintain Latency at Scale

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