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Cloud Optimization

Reduce the cost and complexity of cloud computing, operate applications in multiple clouds, and improve availability and performance for users.

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Optimize cloud services, improve digital experiences

Reduce cloud storage costs

Eliminate component duplication. Balance workload performance and costs.

Offload cloud infrastructures, manage traffic

Realize greater offload capacity and scale. Protect against traffic spikes.

Improve cloud security, monitor user experience

Distribute and optimize media and UI content. Enhance API responses.

Cloud Optimization Solutions

Cloud Wrapper

An efficient caching layer for your content that helps reduce traffic to your origin server.

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Global Traffic Management

Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.

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NetStorage

Secure, replicated storage solution that automatically serves from the nearest geographic region.

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Media Services Live

Reliably ingest and deliver low-latency live video at global scale.

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