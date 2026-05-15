Cloud Optimization

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Reduce the cost and complexity of cloud computing, operate applications in multiple clouds, and improve availability and performance for users.
Eliminate component duplication. Balance workload performance and costs.
Realize greater offload capacity and scale. Protect against traffic spikes.
Distribute and optimize media and UI content. Enhance API responses.
An efficient caching layer for your content that helps reduce traffic to your origin server.
Optimize app performance and avoid outages with intelligent load balancing.
Secure, replicated storage solution that automatically serves from the nearest geographic region.
Reliably ingest and deliver low-latency live video at global scale.
Learn how you can secure, scale, and manage workloads in the cloud.
Migrate securely at a pace that makes the most sense for your business.
Leverage the capabilities of multiple cloud service providers.
Get a better cloud experience with the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform.
Discover what cloud computing is, how it works, and its core benefits. Learn about distributed cloud infrastructure and how Akamai powers modern digital experiences.
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