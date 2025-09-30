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Andy d'Andilly

Principal Product Manager

Andy d’Andilly is a Principal Product Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Andy d'Andilly

The Power of Data Observability: Your Edge in a Fast-Changing World

September 30, 2025Andy d'Andilly

Learn why data observability is essential in today’s digital landscape, not just as a technical feature, but as a strategic enabler.

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