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Chris Eldon

Principal Solutions Architect

Chris Eldon is a Principal Solutions Architect at Akamai.

Posts by Chris Eldon

Optimizing Government Websites for Peak Traffic Events

July 18, 2025Eric Bach and Chris Eldon

Learn how to proactively withstand peak traffic events and improve your government website’s performance and security posture.

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