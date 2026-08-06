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Desmond Tam

Director of Advanced Solutions

Desmond Tam is an accomplished technology leader and enterprise architect with more than 25 years of experience driving large-scale digital transformation, cloud architecture, and edge computing solutions. Currently serving as Director of Advanced Solutions at Akamai, he leads cross-functional teams to design and deliver complex enterprise infrastructure for global clients. His career spans building deep expertise in edge platforms, hybrid cloud migrations, pre-sales engineering, and business development.

Posts by Desmond Tam

Accelerating Enterprise AI from Proof of Concept to Production

August 06, 2026Desmond Tam and Arthi Vasudevan

Discover how Akamai AI Professional Services helps enterprises bridge the gap from proof of concept to secure, scalable, and manageable production AI.

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